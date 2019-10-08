CLOSE
Jazzy Report: Whisky Pods Could Be A Thing Of The Future

One of the world’s top whisky producers has given whisky an upgrade.

They’ve eliminated the need for ice, stirrers and glass. How? They created a capsule that is full of alcohol and similar to laundry detergent pods. You just pop it in your mouth, bite and swallow. Would you try this?

