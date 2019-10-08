Men and women are so different and men think women are so weird!

Women do things like steal men’s sweatshirts, buy decorative soaps and towels that you can’t use, and always want the opposite of what they have. Overall men just find women weird! And we’re pretty sure that women feel the same way about men.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D.L.’s Top 10 Weird Things Women Do was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: