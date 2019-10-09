ProSeries Bike Race Coming to Baltimore in 2020

The Union Cycliste International ProSeries is coming to Baltimore next year.

Dubbed the Maryland Cycling Classic, the event will attract some of the world’s best cyclists, including those who compete in the Tour de France, Olympics and National Champions.

It’s set for September 6, 2020. The event’s exact location in downtown Baltimore will be announced at a later date.

Source: CBS Baltimore

tkminspired Posted October 9, 2019

