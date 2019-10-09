CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
HomeThe D.L. Hughley Show

Jazzy Report: Abortion Rights

The Supreme Court will look over abortion laws, specifically one which will limit Louisiana to one abortion provider. The law requires the doctor performing the abortion to have privileges at a hospital within 30 miles. A similar law in Texas was stricken down in 2016 because it placed an “undue burden” on women seeking abortion.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jazzy Report: Abortion Rights  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The DL Hughley Show

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
A Michigan Third-Grader Was Brought To Tears After…

An 8-year-old third grader in Michigan was told she could not participate in school photos because administrators took issue with…
10.10.19
Amber Guyger-Botham Jean
Judge Tammy Kemp Explains Amber Guyer Hug In…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who presided over the Amber Guyger case is opening up about why she hugged the convicted murderer.…
10.09.19
Inmate Who Was Assisted By Kim Kardashian Released…

An inmate who served 23 years at a Washington, D.C. jail has now been released. Momolu Stewart received help towards…
10.09.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage. A Texas man was…
10.09.19
Cop Who Killed Unarmed 33-Year-Old Black Man In…

Tony Green was only 33 years old when he was fatally shot by Zechariah Presley.
10.09.19
Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His…

Well that didn’t take very long. Antonio Brown is asking his former employers to pay the remaining balance of his…
10.08.19
Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With…

A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty,, prompting…
10.08.19
L.A Sparks General Manager Penny Toler Fired For…

We’ve seen white people lose their jobs over using it because they use it in a racist manner. But recently…
10.08.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West And Rick Fox Partner To Help…

Yasss black men working together is a beautiful thing. Kanye West and Rick Fox are putting their money up to…
10.07.19
18-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet While Asleep In…

A teenager in Atlanta was killed while asleep in her bed when a stray bullet from a shootout went through…
10.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close