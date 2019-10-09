The Supreme Court will look over abortion laws, specifically one which will limit Louisiana to one abortion provider. The law requires the doctor performing the abortion to have privileges at a hospital within 30 miles. A similar law in Texas was stricken down in 2016 because it placed an “undue burden” on women seeking abortion.

Jazzy Report: Abortion Rights was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 23 hours ago

