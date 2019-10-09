CLOSE
She’s With Kap: Rihanna Says She Curved Super Bowl Because Of Colin Kaepernick

"I just couldn’t be a sellout," she tells 'Vogue'

Rihanna is still a real one. In a recent interview, the Bajan singer and mogul confirmed that she passed on performing at the 2019 Super Bowl specifically and unequivocally because of Colin Kaepernick.

By now you should know, Kap has been essentially blackballed by the NFL as a consequence of protesting injustice by kneeling while the National Anthem was played before football games. Many have shown support for Kaepernick for sacrificing his career, including Rihanna.

In a new cover story with Vogue for its November 2019 issue, Rihanna let her rationale for curving the NFL be known.

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people,” Rihanna told the publication. “I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler.”

She added, “There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Nevertheless, her buddy JAY-Z has teamed with the NFL. But don’t bank on Rihanna being one of the acts Roc Nation books for an NFL performance in the name of social justice.

Salute this Queen. Peep what more of what she had to say on variety of topics right here. Let us know what you think of Rih Rih’s decision in the comments.

