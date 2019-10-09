CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jason Weaver Turned Down $2M For OG ‘The Lion King’ To Collect Future Royalties

We wonder if Donald Glover got this kind of deal...

2019 Wanderluxxe Pre-Emmy Diversity Luncheon - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Jason Weaver’s career might not be today what it was back in the 90’s when he was popping up on shows like Smart Guy and films like Drumline (crazy underappreciated joint). But fret not for he’s still collecting bread from one of his greatest performances ever, Simba in The Lion King.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

That’s right, the same guy who played a young Michael Jackson in the 1992 mini-series, The Jacksons: An American Dream, also voiced your favorite cartoon lion from the early 90’s not named Tony. Luckily Weaver’s mother was showing and proving that she wasn’t raising no fool and instead of taking a $2 million payday from Disney, she felt it better if they negotiated a contract which included future royalties from the upcoming film even though “this was definitely at a time when Disney wasn’t doing those kind of deals.”

In an interview on Vlad TV, Jason revealed that thanks to his mama he’s still getting checks cut by Disney whose The Lion King seems to be on TV every damn weekend.

“Disney had a reputation of that, for like re-releasing stuff. I think at that time they had put out Sleeping Beauty and some of their old catalog from when Walt Disney was alive. They were releasing that stuff when they were releasing the new Disney stuff, so [Weaver’s mother] was able to see the playing field and go, ‘Wait a minute, this is going to make a lot of money over time, so what happens when my son turns 40? Is he going to be able to get a check for this when they eventually re-release this.”

Talk about motherly instincts. After negotiating a new deal for his role in the animated film, Jason walked away with a cool $100K and future royalties for his work. Of course he eventually made back the $2 million that was originally turned down but none of this would’ve been made possible without some good ol’ motherly advice.

Mama definitely knows best.

Check out the interview below and never forget when you see The Lion King playing on TV, Jason Weaver getting paaaiiiid.

Jason Weaver Turned Down $2M For OG ‘The Lion King’ To Collect Future Royalties  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jason Weaver

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
A Michigan Third-Grader Was Brought To Tears After…

An 8-year-old third grader in Michigan was told she could not participate in school photos because administrators took issue with…
10.10.19
Amber Guyger-Botham Jean
Judge Tammy Kemp Explains Amber Guyer Hug In…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who presided over the Amber Guyger case is opening up about why she hugged the convicted murderer.…
10.09.19
Inmate Who Was Assisted By Kim Kardashian Released…

An inmate who served 23 years at a Washington, D.C. jail has now been released. Momolu Stewart received help towards…
10.09.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage. A Texas man was…
10.09.19
Cop Who Killed Unarmed 33-Year-Old Black Man In…

Tony Green was only 33 years old when he was fatally shot by Zechariah Presley.
10.09.19
Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His…

Well that didn’t take very long. Antonio Brown is asking his former employers to pay the remaining balance of his…
10.08.19
Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With…

A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty,, prompting…
10.08.19
L.A Sparks General Manager Penny Toler Fired For…

We’ve seen white people lose their jobs over using it because they use it in a racist manner. But recently…
10.08.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West And Rick Fox Partner To Help…

Yasss black men working together is a beautiful thing. Kanye West and Rick Fox are putting their money up to…
10.07.19
18-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet While Asleep In…

A teenager in Atlanta was killed while asleep in her bed when a stray bullet from a shootout went through…
10.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close