This Is The Reason Why 25 Baltimore Pastors Team Up For a Community Walk Each Monday

Antoine Burton is just one of more than two dozen Baltimore pastors who link up each and every Monday for a community walk through Baltimore City’s at-risk neighborhoods.

The group hands out resource material about employment opportunities for ex-offenders as well as information about addiction treatment facilities. Burton said so far, they’ve been responsible for assisting more than a dozen people with getting treatment.

You can join them this Monday at 6 PM outside of New Shiloh Baptist Church at 2100 N. Monroe St. Press play above to learn more about their efforts.

