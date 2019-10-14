An investigation is underway into a robbery at a jewelry store at Mondawmin Mall Sunday.

The owner of RK Jewelers told CBS Baltimore a group of armed men entered his store Sunday afternoon and stole some of his merchandise.

He said it is the second time in months his store has been robbed, and he is protesting Monday because he said mall management isn’t doing enough to protect stores.

Mondawmin Mall has yet to respond to his claims.

Mondawmin Mall Jewelry Store Robbed, Owner Blames Mall Management was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

