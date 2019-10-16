Isaac Carree Drops Heartfelt New Video “HER” Dedicated To His Wife [WATCH]

Gospel crossover artist Isaac Carree is happy in love and he wants the world to know. So given that he’s a singer/songwriter/producer he put it in a song. The new single “HER” is the result and if you’re the kind of person who gets choked up by the loving and heartfelt marriage proposals you see on social media, get your tissues ready before you watch this video.

Carree’s new album “No Risk…No Reward” is out this fall on Shanachie Entertainment. Although he took a six-year recording break, Carree says it allowed him the leeway to do some new things – including write a book and create a music conference called The Plug, that took place in Atlanta.

On the new single “HER”

“I wanted to do a song about my wife. I wanted to do a love song to let her know how much I love her. I wanted a song that gave men a voice to tell their woman how much they love them. We live in a world where women not only don’t have equal rights and equal pay but they don’t get equal love and respect. I wanted to do a song that highlighted the love of my life and for another man, the love of his life.

That was the purpose of this song. I pray that the song makes people love again and that it heals marriages and restores marriages. I hope that it makes even divorced women understand that it’s not their fault and allows them to say ‘I am still worthy. I am still good enough.’ So that was the intention of the song and I pray that it spreads like wild fire not just in church but all over the world.”

On his recent experience working with Puffy, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill:

“I did get a chance to tour with Puff – Diddy and the Bad Boy Reunion Tour and I followed that tour up with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on the Soul2Soul World Tour. I had the time of my life. It was incredible all of the things that I saw and experienced, from the people I met, to the relationships I built and the things I learned.

I did not understand why God afforded me the opportunity to tour with such amazing people, especially after being a gospel artist for almost 30 years and never stepping outside the genre to do anything else. God revealed to me several things. One of the things he revealed was that he wanted me to see and experience some things that I would have never have seen or experienced had I not stepped out. I learned a lot.”

On his dedication to women on the new CD:

“What people don’t know is that over half of this record is dedicated to women and love. I have a series of topics that I am touching on. A series of lyrics that we decided to just bring out and just deal with head on and face on. I think there is something on the record for everybody. I always try to do music that can reach everybody. I think we did it again and you have to get the entire body of music to appreciate it.”

You can find Isaac Carree @isaaccarree on Twitter, @ikenice on Instagram and @isaaccarree on Facebook.

