This Is What Happened When Mike From “Bachelor In Paradise” Asked Keke Palmer Out On A Date On Live TV

“Bachelor In Paradise” cast off Mike Johnson is back on the dating scene singing, “Keke, do you love me?”

The reality star was visiting the Strahan, Sara and Keke show, when he decided to hit on Keke herself.

The conversation started with Mike talking about his brief fling with Demi Lovato, where he expressed that he made the mistake of being too public too soon with their budding romance.

But now that he’s totally single again, he has his eyes on Keke.

“I don’t like dating in public, but if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public…,” Mike said. Keke looked stunned. She told Strahan and Sara to go to the next segment, but instead her co-hosts laughed with the audience.

“Mike, let me tell you something,” Strahan said. “Demi’s my girl, I love this one here too now. You mess up and I’m coming for you. You don’t want that.”

SEE ALSO: Keke Palmer Joins ‘Strahan And Sara’ As A Third Co-Host

Sarah also took a playful approach, approving of the matchmaking.

“You all look real good together sitting there,” Strahan continued. “I ain’t gonna lie to you.”

Keke let out an uncomfortable, “I’m at work,” before moving to a commercial break.

 

While some of Keke’s fans took to Twitter to express disdain over the seemingly inappropriate proposal, it seems the hostess took the moment in stride. She originally posted the clip of the moment on Instagram with the caption, “Even at the workplace #ImTakenByMyJob 😭😅❤#StrahanSaraKeke.”

It seems Keke may even be on the verge of another viral meme, after her “I’m sorry to to this man” clip took Black Twitter by storm. She posted a meme of her shocked reaction to Mike’s proposal:

KeKe Palmer

