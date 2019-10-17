CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Snoop Dogg Is In The Game, Announced As A Playable Character In ‘Madden NFL 20’

Randy Moss and his exclusive X-Factor, "mossed," Baltimore Ravens iconic linebacker Ray Lewis and grab your popcorn cause Terrell Owens is coming to the game as well.

Snoop Dogg And Ice Cube Perform At Toyota Amphitheatre

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

DJ Khaled and Lil Yachty are no longer the only Hip-Hop superstars in Madden NFL 20. EA announced today that the living legend, Snoop Dogg will be a playable character in the fan-favorite sports video game.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Players will be able to play as Uncle Snoop — who happens to a longtime fan of the Madden franchise— and dice up cornerbacks in the recently released ‘Superstar KO Mode.’

Also announced Randy Moss and his exclusive X-Factor, “mossed,” Baltimore Ravens iconic linebacker Ray Lewis and grab your popcorn cause Terrell Owens is coming to the game as well. No word if Snoop will light one up after he scores a touchdown.

Snoop was already involved with this year’s iteration of Madden, he lent his pen and provided the game’s new anthem. You can watch the Long Beach native get busy in the trailer provided by Madden NFL 20 below.

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Snoop Dogg Is In The Game, Announced As A Playable Character In ‘Madden NFL 20’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Snoop Dogg

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Twitter Explains Why It Won’t Suspend Orange Menace…

Twitter is Donald Trump’s favorite weapon of choice when it comes to talking to loyal followers and dictating struggle policy.…
10.17.19
Daily Camera Archives
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’…

What better place to air out your dirty laundry than a nationally syndicated television game show? Blair Davis, a contestant…
10.16.19
Portrait of smiling Mixed Race soldier near American flag
Former Marine Walks 800 Miles For Veteran Suicide…

Marine veteran Travis Snyder hiked 810 miles around Lake Michigan — all to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. Click…
10.16.19
A P-51 Mustang flies by at EAA Airventure, Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
First African American Pilot To Fly In Combat…

Eugene Bullard, who was the first African American pilot to fly in combat, has been memorialized with a statue at…
10.16.19
Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club

Three women have been accused of running a fight club with elderly dementia patients of an assisted living center. Marilyn…
10.16.19
Skechers Trolls Nike After Infringement Lawsuit Filing

The two most unlikely footwear companies to be beefing are now in a heated legal war. Nike is alleging Skechers…
10.16.19
Here’s What We Learned From Cyntoia Brown-Long’s First…

Cyntoia Brown-Long is finally living her life as a free woman after spending 15 years behind bars for the murder…
10.16.19
CNN Panel Taken Aback After Bakari Sellers Calls…

Bakari Sellers made an explosive charge regarding one of the presidential candidates ahead of tonight’s Democratic Party debate showing. The…
10.16.19
Police Interrogation Firm Sues Ava DuVernay And Netflix…

This is insane.
10.15.19
Computer mouse with cable forming a question mark
Chanel Miller The Victim Of Brock Turner Wants…

Chanel Miller was known only as “Emily Doe.” In 2015, she was sexually assaulted after a Stanford University party. Brock…
10.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close