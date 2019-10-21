CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!

Our #ForeverFLOTUS is inspiring us to hit the gym STAT!

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is no stranger to breaking the Internet, but on Sunday afternoon she got her followers hyped when she posted a pic of her getting her workout on.

Rocking a black sports bra and matching leggings and with a medicine ball over her head while in a lunge, the 55-year-old showed off her weekend fitness routine.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

And trust, we’re here for it all!

“It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? 💪🏾,” the mother of two wrote on IG. 

Unsung Cruise

Peep her abs y’all!

 

Within a few hours, the post has garnered almost 1 million likes with folks leaving positive comments including:

“Well obviously now we’re ALL going to work out. Our Queen has spoken👑.”

“GET IT, MICHELLE!”

“Queeeen 💕

We all know that our #ForeverFLOTUS loves her workouts. In her 2018 memoir Becoming, she wrote that sculpts her signature biceps at Solidcore, a fitness boutique chain in Washington D.C.

 

Whether it’s Solidcore or plain ole weights, Mrs. O is inspiring us to hit the gym STAT!

Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet
22 photos

Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

michelle obama

Videos
Latest
NBA’s Harrison Barnes & NFL’s Malik Jackson Cover…

Former Dallas Maverick turned Sacramento King Harrison Barnes and his wife have teamed up with Philadelphia Eagle Malik Jackson to…
10.21.19
El Chapo’s Son Arrested Then Released When His…

This generation’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman might be serving life in prison but his son seems…
10.21.19
High School Student Tackled By Classmates For Bringing…

More and more each day, it seems as though the youth are setting the tone for what it means to…
10.21.19
Twitter Explains Why It Won’t Suspend Orange Menace…

Twitter is Donald Trump’s favorite weapon of choice when it comes to talking to loyal followers and dictating struggle policy.…
10.17.19
Daily Camera Archives
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’…

What better place to air out your dirty laundry than a nationally syndicated television game show? Blair Davis, a contestant…
10.16.19
Portrait of smiling Mixed Race soldier near American flag
Former Marine Walks 800 Miles For Veteran Suicide…

Marine veteran Travis Snyder hiked 810 miles around Lake Michigan — all to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. Click…
10.16.19
A P-51 Mustang flies by at EAA Airventure, Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
First African American Pilot To Fly In Combat…

Eugene Bullard, who was the first African American pilot to fly in combat, has been memorialized with a statue at…
10.16.19
Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club

Three women have been accused of running a fight club with elderly dementia patients of an assisted living center. Marilyn…
10.16.19
Skechers Trolls Nike After Infringement Lawsuit Filing

The two most unlikely footwear companies to be beefing are now in a heated legal war. Nike is alleging Skechers…
10.16.19
Here’s What We Learned From Cyntoia Brown-Long’s First…

Cyntoia Brown-Long is finally living her life as a free woman after spending 15 years behind bars for the murder…
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close