Let’s talk about underwear and how some of the things we all do with them can actually harm your health. When washing your undies always use hot water, washing them with cool water won’t kill all of the bacteria. Ladies, silk panties are sexy but they’re not breathable so they can lead to yeast infections!

DL’s Top 10 Underwear Mistakes We All Make was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 20 hours ago

