CLOSE
Nori's News
HomeNori's News

It’s Official Monica and Shannon Brown’s Divorce Final

Monica and Shannon Brown are done. We learned months ago that although the couple was separated that they still lived together to better co-parent a daughter they share. They are now divorced and only the future will tell what is coming for them.

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ It looks like #Monica and #ShannonBrown are officially divorced. _____________________________________ According to @tmz_tv, the divorce was finalized on Tuesday after appearing before the judge Tuesday morning. Monica arrived at court in Fayetteville, GA with her attorney. However, Shannon was reportedly a no-show, which caused the hearing to be less than 10 minutes. _____________________________________ The judge granted the divorce, and Monica is now legally back to being Monica Denise Arnold. As it was previously reported, Monica filed for divorce back in March, after nearly 10 years of marriage. Details were sealed in court on whether there is an agreement for child support, and there are no details on if either will pay spousal support. Despite their breakup—click the link in the bio to read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📸: @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…

Recently released video footage of Parkrose High School head football coach Keanon Lowe embracing a student after wrestling away his…
10.22.19
NBA’s Harrison Barnes & NFL’s Malik Jackson Cover…

Former Dallas Maverick turned Sacramento King Harrison Barnes and his wife have teamed up with Philadelphia Eagle Malik Jackson to…
10.21.19
El Chapo’s Son Arrested Then Released When His…

This generation’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman might be serving life in prison but his son seems…
10.21.19
High School Student Tackled By Classmates For Bringing…

More and more each day, it seems as though the youth are setting the tone for what it means to…
10.21.19
Twitter Explains Why It Won’t Suspend Orange Menace…

Twitter is Donald Trump’s favorite weapon of choice when it comes to talking to loyal followers and dictating struggle policy.…
10.17.19
Daily Camera Archives
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’…

What better place to air out your dirty laundry than a nationally syndicated television game show? Blair Davis, a contestant…
10.16.19
Portrait of smiling Mixed Race soldier near American flag
Former Marine Walks 800 Miles For Veteran Suicide…

Marine veteran Travis Snyder hiked 810 miles around Lake Michigan — all to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. Click…
10.16.19
A P-51 Mustang flies by at EAA Airventure, Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
First African American Pilot To Fly In Combat…

Eugene Bullard, who was the first African American pilot to fly in combat, has been memorialized with a statue at…
10.16.19
Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club

Three women have been accused of running a fight club with elderly dementia patients of an assisted living center. Marilyn…
10.16.19
Skechers Trolls Nike After Infringement Lawsuit Filing

The two most unlikely footwear companies to be beefing are now in a heated legal war. Nike is alleging Skechers…
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close