It’s Official Monica and Shannon Brown’s Divorce Final

It looks like Monica and Shannon Brown are officially divorced. According to TMZ, the divorce was finalized on Tuesday after appearing before the judge Tuesday morning. Monica arrived at court in Fayetteville, GA with her attorney. However, Shannon was reportedly a no-show, which caused the hearing to be less than 10 minutes. The judge granted the divorce, and Monica is now legally back to being Monica Denise Arnold. As it was previously reported, Monica filed for divorce back in March, after nearly 10 years of marriage. Details were sealed in court on whether there is an agreement for child support, and there are no details on if either will pay spousal support.