CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found In Landfill

In a story that feels too close to home for those who recall the loss of Maleah Davis, the remains of a missing 3-year-old girl were found in Alabama on Tuesday night (Oct. 22), more than a week after she was reported missing.

Unsung Cruise

Kamille McKinney, nicknamed “Cupcake” by her family was discovered in a landfill, according to the Birmingham Police Department and the FBI. BPD Chief Patrick Smith confirmed in a press conference that they plan to “hold those accountable” who were involved in her disappearance, kidnapping and sadly, now her death.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Steve Marshall, Alabama’s Attorney General, shared footage of the press conference on Twitter.

Birmingham Mayor Randal Woodfin said in a statement that his prayers were with Kamille’s family and offered his “heartfelt condolences” to her family in regards to the “nightmare” of her death.

Once the news spread on social media, the hashtag #RIPCupcake began trending across social media as the young girl’s story made national headlines after she went missing during a birthday party on October 12. Two suspects, Derrick Brown and Patrick Stallworth, are in custody on suspicion of murder. Her body was reportedly discovered near a home where Brown and Stallworth were arrested. No motive has been discovered and the two men have no connection to Cupcake’s family.

Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found In Landfill  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Alabama , missing child

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found…

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3800Ttp9dr/ In a story that feels too close to home for those who recall the loss of Maleah Davis, the remains…
10.23.19
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…

The Black security assistant who was fired after trying to educate a Black child on the use of the n-word…
10.23.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…

Recently released video footage of Parkrose High School head football coach Keanon Lowe embracing a student after wrestling away his…
10.22.19
NBA’s Harrison Barnes & NFL’s Malik Jackson Cover…

Former Dallas Maverick turned Sacramento King Harrison Barnes and his wife have teamed up with Philadelphia Eagle Malik Jackson to…
10.21.19
El Chapo’s Son Arrested Then Released When His…

This generation’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman might be serving life in prison but his son seems…
10.21.19
High School Student Tackled By Classmates For Bringing…

More and more each day, it seems as though the youth are setting the tone for what it means to…
10.21.19
Twitter Explains Why It Won’t Suspend Orange Menace…

Twitter is Donald Trump’s favorite weapon of choice when it comes to talking to loyal followers and dictating struggle policy.…
10.17.19
Daily Camera Archives
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’…

What better place to air out your dirty laundry than a nationally syndicated television game show? Blair Davis, a contestant…
10.16.19
Portrait of smiling Mixed Race soldier near American flag
Former Marine Walks 800 Miles For Veteran Suicide…

Marine veteran Travis Snyder hiked 810 miles around Lake Michigan — all to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. Click…
10.16.19
A P-51 Mustang flies by at EAA Airventure, Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
First African American Pilot To Fly In Combat…

Eugene Bullard, who was the first African American pilot to fly in combat, has been memorialized with a statue at…
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close