CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Car, Hitting 13-Month-Old In Atlanta

An Atlanta man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a car that sideswiped his vehicle and injuring a 13-month-old sitting in the backseat.

Atlanta police and the U.S. Marshals took Marcell Mayfield, 29, into custody in connection with the shooting, according to police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant.

The shooting happened Oct. 6 in southwest Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Initially, police said the mother reported the shooting was the result of an exchange of gunfire between two men. The child’s mother, who asked to be identified only as Natika for her safety, told Channel 2 Action News it all started when her friend sideswiped a parked SUV and took off a mirror.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Natika and her daughter were reportedly passengers in the vehicle. She said an armed man rushed out of a nearby house and demanded money for repairs.

He asked for $300, but Natika’s friend didn’t have it, she said. She asked if they could exchange insurance information, but she said the man became infuriated.

“He was getting irate,” the mother said. “I asked him before everything was over, I was like, ‘Don’t shoot,’ because I saw him clutching for his gun in his satchel. I said, ‘Don’t shoot, my baby’s in the car.’”

The man allegedly started shooting. Natika turned to check on her daughter in the backseat and saw the baby covered in blood.

“My baby’s full of blood, so I don’t know if she’s hit in the chest, but she’s still not crying, so I didn’t know if she was alive,” the mother told Channel 2.
According to reports Raylah was shot in the hand. Natika and her and friend rushed the child to Grady Memorial Hospital. They were only about a block from the hospital when their car broke down.
Raylah is expected to make a full recovery.Mayfield was reportedly booked into the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Car, Hitting 13-Month-Old In Atlanta  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Atlanta

Videos
Latest
Something’s Afoot: Nike’s President & CEO Mark Parker…

There is something afoot in the sportswear world. Nike’s long-time President and CEO, Mark Parker, announced he is stepping down…
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…

Instead of giving people an actual date for the return of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has announced that they…
10.24.19
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Car, Hitting…

An Atlanta man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a car that sideswiped his vehicle and injuring a 13-month-old…
10.24.19
#BRUHNews: Elliott From ‘E.T.’ Movie Busted For DUI

One of film’s most heralded child stars was caught hitting the sauce too hard. Henry Thomas was popped for drinking and…
10.24.19
Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found…

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3800Ttp9dr/ In a story that feels too close to home for those who recall the loss of Maleah Davis, the remains…
10.23.19
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…

The Black security assistant who was fired after trying to educate a Black child on the use of the n-word…
10.23.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…

Recently released video footage of Parkrose High School head football coach Keanon Lowe embracing a student after wrestling away his…
10.22.19
NBA’s Harrison Barnes & NFL’s Malik Jackson Cover…

Former Dallas Maverick turned Sacramento King Harrison Barnes and his wife have teamed up with Philadelphia Eagle Malik Jackson to…
10.21.19
El Chapo’s Son Arrested Then Released When His…

This generation’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman might be serving life in prison but his son seems…
10.21.19
High School Student Tackled By Classmates For Bringing…

More and more each day, it seems as though the youth are setting the tone for what it means to…
10.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close