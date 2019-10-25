CLOSE
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To Attend Lakewood Sunday Service

While some Kanye West fans are still waiting for Jesus Is King, one particular Kanye fan is more than welcome to see him personally – Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen. According to TMZ, West and Osteen chat frequently and Osteen has personally invited West to come down to the H to experience Lakewood and the 45,000 people who show up to pray inside the old Summit every week. Thanks to television and more, Osteen’s service reaches 100 million homes in America and millions more across the world.

Now, Kanye wouldn’t be the first major celebrity Osteen has extended an invitation to. Oprah, Tyler Perry, the Clintons, and others have attended service at Lakewood. Here’s the bigger question though, would Kanye bring his own choir to Lakewood for Sunday service or would he participate in an altar call?

Since Ye has turned his life over to Christ, Joel has voiced his appreciation for Ye re-rooting his life in faith and love. Despite having a more than a difficult journey, Ye truly believes in a higher power.

Jesus Is King is still slated to arrive today and it’s a gospel rap album according to Kanye.

