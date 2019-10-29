CLOSE
Nori's News
HomeNori's News

Meghan Markle’s Sister Accused Of Cyberbullying Her

Jealousy is a dangerous thing. Meghan Markle has had it rough since becoming a princess. It has not been a fairy tale for her and allegedly her sister is cyberbullying her. It is sad if this is true.

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @prettyaries16 _____________________ Meghan Markle has been having a tough time lately and the latest issue surrounding her estranged sister is unlikely to make things any better. Samantha Markle is reportedly under investigation for cyberbullying her younger sister, the same issue that caused her Twitter account to be suspended back in August. ________________________ According to @Cosmopolitan, Samantha Markle, 54, is in some serious trouble with Florida authorities, as she is currently under investigation for continuous cyberbullying of her sister, Meghan Markle. Florida police have reportedly opened an official investigation due multiple complaints of cyberbullying directed towards Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. _______________________ However, that’s not all of Samantha’s troubles. Reportedly four other countries have also filed complaints about her cyberbullying, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Sweden. It’s unclear who made the complaints in the U.K., but it’s suspected that the Royal Family had-Click The Link In Bio To Read More! 📸: (@insideedition)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By…

Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
10.28.19
Cities With Higher Black Populations Rely On Fines…

Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
10.25.19
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…

Daniel Pantaleo was fired five years after killing Eric Garner.
10.24.19
Something’s Afoot: Nike’s President & CEO Mark Parker…

There is something afoot in the sportswear world. Nike’s long-time President and CEO, Mark Parker, announced he is stepping down…
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…

Instead of giving people an actual date for the return of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has announced that they…
10.24.19
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Car, Hitting…

An Atlanta man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a car that sideswiped his vehicle and injuring a 13-month-old…
10.24.19
#BRUHNews: Elliott From ‘E.T.’ Movie Busted For DUI

One of film’s most heralded child stars was caught hitting the sauce too hard. Henry Thomas was popped for drinking and…
10.24.19
Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found…

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3800Ttp9dr/ In a story that feels too close to home for those who recall the loss of Maleah Davis, the remains…
10.23.19
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…

The Black security assistant who was fired after trying to educate a Black child on the use of the n-word…
10.23.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…

Recently released video footage of Parkrose High School head football coach Keanon Lowe embracing a student after wrestling away his…
10.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close