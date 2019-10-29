It’s almost Halloween so it’s time to get spooky! One of the best ways to do that is to watch a horror film! Here’s a run down of the top 10!

10: Alien

9: Jaws

8: A Nightmare On Elm St

7: The Fly

6: The Thing

5: Night Of The Living Dead

4: Halloween

3: Psycho

2: The Exorcist

1: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Did your favorite make the list?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D.L.’s Top 10 Horror Films of All Time was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 15 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: