D.L.’s GED Section: Kanye Wants To Be President

Kanye West has said that one day he will be the President. And based on who’s sitting at the White House now, DL doesn’t think he’s too far off. Trump and Ye have a lot in common if you think about it. They’re both self proclaimed geniuses, they both make white supremacists feel good, and they both have wives that we’ve seen naked. Has anyone else noticed that every time Kanye speaks about Black people he uses the word slave or slavery? The man is crazy, and believes he can be elected President. But, Donald Trump did it so…it’s possible.

D.L.’s GED Section: Kanye Wants To Be President  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

