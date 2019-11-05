CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lil’ Kim Mourns The Loss Of Her Father To Alzheimer’s

Lil Kim has laid her father to rest.

The hip hop legend’s father passed after a long fought battle with Alzeimer’s. Kim said goodbye to her father surrounded by family and friends. Fellow Junior Mafia member, Lil Cease, took to social media to show love to his “sis Lil Kim” and “the entire jones family.”

Unsung Cruise

 

Back in 2012, Lil Kim told OK Magazine that she was stepping up to take care of her father, even though their relationship was strained.

“We have to feed him, because he can’t make his own food. He can’t really pour juice. He can get dressed, but we have to help him sometimes. Basically we have to help him do almost everything. He can walk around and stuff like that. And again, it’s early stages,” she said of his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“He remembers to do some things, but sometimes he forgets some things. Like one time, he forgot to turn off the stove, and the coffee pot caught on fire. We had to run and put it out. It was really crazy.”

Continuing, “Here’s the thing – we feel and know that he has an early case of Alzheimer’s. The doctors won’t really diagnose him with it, but we know that he does. They say that it seems to be an early case of it – this is what they’re saying. But he has this shaking-jitter condition that is almost the same thing as – don’t get this wrong, because then people will be like ‘oh, her dad has M.S.’ – no, he almost has the same symptoms as a person who has Multiple Sclerosis where they shake – they shake really bad. Yes. So it’s those type of symptoms. It stems from the situation.”

Even though Lil Kim is grieving the loss of her dad, she took to social media to explain that the tragedy led her to heal her relationship with Trina, who also lost a parent recently.

“She comforted me and it was exactly what I needed in that moment,” she said.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Lil’ Kim Mourns The Loss Of Her Father To Alzheimer’s  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

lil' kim

Videos
Latest
Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Fired Over Racist Seating…

Two employees who participated in the racist moving of black patrons at a Buffalo Wild Wings have been fired. As…
11.05.19
New Yorkers Stage Mass Turnstile Jumping In BKTo…

Once again New Yorkers are standing up against the powers that be. Over the weekend locals took underground to disrupt…
11.05.19
Mucho, Mucho Amor: Famed Latino Astrologist Walter Mercado…

As if things for the Latino community couldn’t get any worse in the age of Donald Trump, over the weekend…
11.05.19
Weird News: Man Finds Molded Marijuana That He…

Sometimes weed smokers hide their stash TOO good. According to NYDailyNews, an Australian man went to the doctor after suffering from severe sinus…
11.04.19
Libertad: Mexico Releases Video Of The Failed Attempt…

A few weeks ago it was reported that Mexican authorities took a monumental “L” when they attempted to arrest the…
11.01.19
Sex Offender Kidnapped Two Children From DC Charter…

A man identified by court records as a sex offender briefly kidnapped two children from Rocketship Rise Academy in Southeast…
11.01.19
Swing
K-12 National Voter Registration Tour Kicks Off

#WhenWeAllVote announced the launch of a series of trainings across the country for its “My School Votes” initiative. The tour…
10.31.19
President Obama Waves
Obama Talks Being ‘Woke’ at The Obama Foundation…

Being ‘woke’ and ‘cancel culture’ are hot topics. Obama took on these topics at The Obama Foundation Summit. Join Our…
10.31.19
Top HS Recruit Decoldest Crawford Commits To LSU…

The kid with the coolest name in sports history has finally decided which program he’ll be playing wide receiver for…
10.30.19
Portland International Jetport is now using 100% recycled de-icing fluid
Southwest Pilots Caught Spying On Passengers

A flight attendant is suing Southwest airlines because she caught the pilots spying on passengers using the lavatory. SMH… fly…
10.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close