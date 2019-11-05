Jazzy Report: Trump Immigration Bill Blocked

Trump admin rule that required immigrants to prove they will have health insurance or are able to afford medical care before they can get visas was blocked by a federal judge. This is the latest unsuccessful attempt by the White House to prevent certain legal immigrants visas into the US.

Jamai Harris Posted November 5, 2019

