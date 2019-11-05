CLOSE
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed

Kim Kardashian has garnered fame over the last few years on the topic of criminal justice reform after her public fight to exonerate Alice Johnson who was incarcerated for life for selling drugs in the 80s. Since then, Kim has utilized her celebrity status to help free more than 18 prisoners who were incarcerated on non-violent offenses.

Rodney Reed mugshot

Source: Splash / Splash News

Kim Kardashian is once again utilizing her celebrity status to lobby to help get a wrongfully convicted man set free.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian-West spoke with Rodney Reed from death row just last week to discuss his scheduled execution. According to West there are new witnesses and evidence to exonerate Reed, and implicate the real killer, which according to West is more than enough evidence to request a stay.

Reed was convicted for the murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop, Texas; where cops claimed he raped, assaulted and strangled her to death. Despite lacking evidence and recently surfaced confessions, Reed was sentenced to death, although he has maintained his innocence for over 20 years.

In an effort to help garner publicity, Kim Kardashian took her to her Twitter to call out the state governor, encouraging him to “do the right thing.”

“PLEASE @GovAbbott How can you execute a man when since his trial, substantial evidence that would exonerate Rodney Reed has come forward and even implicates the other person of interest,” Kim wrote. “I URGE YOU TO DO THE RIGHT THING.”

Reed’s brother, Rodrick, thanked Kardashian for using her platform to try and free Reed.

“I want you to know you are a major God-send to my family — more than you may ever fully realize in this lifetime,” he posted in a message obtained by TMZ. “You are a blessing to all the families you advocate for. We’re so glad you have publicly voiced that you also believe he is innocent.”

Supports of Reed have been rallying for his release after a man named Arthur Snow reportedly filed a statement alleging that Stites’ fiancé confessed to him that he killed her for cheating on him when they served time together, the site states. Stites’ fiancé, however, has denied the claim. Snow says they were both in the Aryan Brotherhood in prison.

Kardashian is reportedly working hard to provide legal help to Reed, who is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 20.

