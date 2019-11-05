CLOSE
Black Boy Joy: Christopher John Rogers Wins The 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

Christopher John Rogers - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Baton Rouge born, Brooklyn based fashion designer, Christopher John Rogers. He is the winner of the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award for 2019. He now joins the ranks of fashion designers like Telfar, Pyer Moss, Brother Vellies, Public School and more. The award prize is $400,000.00 and a year of mentorship from a CFDA member. This is a huge deal for the 25 year old designer and can really catapult his career forward!

Christopher John Rogers - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week

Rogers is known for his structured pieces, voluminous ensemble, and eclectic wear.

Celebs like Rihanna, Lizzo, Cardi B and even our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama has donned his designs.

POPSUGAR X ABC "Embrace Your Ish" Event - Arrivals

Tracee Ellis Ross most recently wore one of his designs from his Spring/Summer 2020 collection and looked incredible.

The designer is young in his pursuits and his craft. He graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2016 and showed his first New York Fashion Week collection this past September. A piece from his graduate work ended up on Cardi B at the 2017 BET Awards.

There was a panel that determined this year’s winners that was headed up by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the CFDA’s Steven Kolb and included Vogue‘s Fashion News Director Chioma Nnadi, Instagram’s Eva Chen, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and more.

We’re so excited for his career and excited for his win! Congratulations Christopher John Rogers! Keep on clicking to see our favorite looks from his Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

Black Boy Joy: Christopher John Rogers Wins The 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

CFDA , Christopher John Rogers

