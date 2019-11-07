CLOSE
Kanye West Coons For Trump Again Over Big Land Purchases, Jabs At Black Twitter

West was in Manhattan Wednesday with his wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner for a speaking engagement when he made the comments.

2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Kanye West has been something of a disappointment after showing support for President Donald Trump, even embracing the “Make America Great Again” mantra that some say divides the country. Once again, West put on his tap-dancing shoes for the former business mogul, and praised Trump for making it possible for him to buy thousands of acres of land in Wyoming.

As Rolling Stone reports, a surreal moment during the New York Times’ Dealbook Conference in Manhattan on Wednesday (November 6) took place after Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner were present to speak about the trappings of celebrity. West was given a microphone to add to the discussion and he referred to himself unironically as “being the greatest artist in human existence.”

But things went left when West, after affirming his faith and his wallet size, praised President Trump for allowing him to purchase over 12,000 acres of land in Wyoming.

From Rolling Stone:

Another topic West didn’t shy away from was President Donald Trump, with whom West has been associated for much of the past two years. “We have 12,500 acres in Cody, Wyoming, and Trump,” he said — putting special emphasis on the name — “has actually opened up the ability to buy more land in America. In America you can buy land, and we can be owners. We don’t have to be just the product of what Black Twitter tells us what we’re supposed to do.”

“My father was a Black Panther and my mother was arrested for the sit-ins at age six, to fight for the right for us to vote, but it was the right to vote for who we tell you to vote on,” he said, after alleging this information was always cut from other interviews. “It’s OK that any black man voted for Hillary. But if a black man didn’t vote for Hillary, you’re a coon.”

Right.

Black Twitter, who West name-checked, hasn’t yet seized on the rapper’s comments against them but it does appear that he’s trying to prove that he marches to the beat of his own drum.

Photo: WENN

Kanye West Coons For Trump Again Over Big Land Purchases, Jabs At Black Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kanye West

