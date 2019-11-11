TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Broadcast Legend Sybil Wilkes Launches Daily Newsletter

 

Trusted broadcast personality, political enthusiast, philanthropist, and  go-to girlfriend Sybil Wilkes has launched a new daily newsletter in partnership with BlackAmericaWeb.com – and you can sign up now to receive it!

After 25 years of co-hosting the iconic Tom Joyner Morning Show, Wilkes is using her next chapter to inform, educate, and inspire the masses through a customized, daily newsletter that highlights 5 crucial stories she believes recipients need to know for the day. Additionally, newsletter members will receive wellness tips, Black History Facts, and updates impacting Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

Unsung Cruise

The Chicago native will expand upon this venture in 2020 with more ways to reach and interact with you.

Join Sybil’s “What You Need To Know” community to keep up with her new projects and get your daily dose of information straight to your inbox. Sign up here –> http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Broadcast Legend Sybil Wilkes Launches Daily Newsletter  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

sybil wilkes

Videos
Latest
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…

LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now…
11.07.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…

These white folks just don’t learn. A California high school teacher who dressed up as Common for Halloween decided he…
11.07.19
Where Is Alexis Crawford? Clark Atlanta Student Has…

An anxious Georgia family awaits news about their loved one, Alexis Crawford, a student at Clark Atlanta University who has…
11.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close