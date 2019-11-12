CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Disney+ Stumbles Out The Gate With Technical Issues At Launch

The East Coast of the US was ground zero of most of the issues between the hours of 7AM and 8AM.

East Coast Disney+ Users Experience Bevy of Issues During Launch

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

The house of the mouse flipped on the switch for its highly-anticipated streaming service, Disney+ at the stroke of midnight Pacific Time. Unfortunately, the rollout wasn’t as smooth as the company would have liked.

Unsung Cruise

As expected, excited Disney+ users experienced glitches trying to watch their favorite 90’s cartoon plus titles from Star Wars, Marvel Studios, and Disney. A spokeswoman from the company addressed the issues stating:

“The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are pleased by this incredible response and are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience.”

According to Down Detector, a website that reports on outages from other sites, there were over “7,000 problems with the service 35% reporting log-in problems and 64% of people struggling with streaming.” The East Coast of the US was ground zero of most of the issues between the hours of 7AM and 8AM  Deadline reports.

That didn’t stop social media from kicking the service while it was down “literally” starting the hashtag #DisneyPlusFail

Despite the early issues and the jokes, the service is now up and running smoothly, with everyone getting their fill of the television and movie properties that Disney owns. We won’t hold you, but we about to indulge in that new original Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Photo: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Disney+ Stumbles Out The Gate With Technical Issues At Launch  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…

LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now…
11.07.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…

These white folks just don’t learn. A California high school teacher who dressed up as Common for Halloween decided he…
11.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close