Baltimore Fugitive Arrested in Florida on Drug Charges

Authorities in Florida arrested a Baltimore fugitive last week.
Marlowe Harvard was the last of six suspects to be arrested since an August 2019 indictment.
He was among six defendants federally charged with narcotics conspiracy and conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Source: CBS Baltimore
