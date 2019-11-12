Authorities in Florida arrested a Baltimore fugitive last week.

Marlowe Harvard was the last of six suspects to be arrested since an August 2019 indictment.

He was among six defendants federally charged with narcotics conspiracy and conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

UPDATE: Marlowe Harvard is in law enforcement custody. He was arrested by @ATF_Tampa & @ATFBaltimore Special Agents in Jacksonville, Florida last week. Harvard is the last of six defendants arrested following their indictment in August 2019 https://t.co/6tiugBGQLh pic.twitter.com/nYzwMQvhbz — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) November 12, 2019

See Also: Teen Stabbed Near Inner Harbor

See Also: Suspects Charged in Glen Burnie Home Invasion Shooting

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Baltimore Fugitive Arrested in Florida on Drug Charges was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: