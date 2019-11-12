CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Republican Activist Behind Viral Trump Tweets About Baltimore Running For Congress

Kimberly Klacik

Source: Campaign Photo / Kimberly Klacik

The woman whose photos of problems in west Baltimore ignited a back-and-forth between late Rep. Elijah Cummings, Trump and numerous local and state officials, is running for congress.

Unsung Cruise

Republican activist Kimberly Klacik hopes to occupy the seat left vacant by Cummings.

“The exploratory team came back. We’re in. We’re doing it. We’re filing,” she said during an appearance on Fox News.

See Also: Rep. Elijah Cummings Widow Running For Congress

Klacik faces an uphill battle. Out of all Maryland congressional races last election, the 7th District is deep blue. In 2018, Cummings beat his Republican opponent by more than 5 points.

“The likelihood that a Republican will be able to win that seat is vanishingly slim,” Johns Hopkins University political scientist Matthew Crenson said.

Cummings’ widow, Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, is among the candidates running to fill her husband’s seat.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Republican Activist Behind Viral Trump Tweets About Baltimore Running For Congress  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…

LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now…
11.07.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…

These white folks just don’t learn. A California high school teacher who dressed up as Common for Halloween decided he…
11.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close