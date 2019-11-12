Laverne Cox knows how to shut down a red carpet, but what she did to us at the Charlie’s Angels premiere on November 11 felt like a homicide given how she absolutely KILLED it in this black sheer Hakan Akkaya gown.

The long-sleeve dress was made with mostly, sheer black lace with velvet panels covering her front and back. Oh, and those two strips covering her nipples.

Flawless!

Peep the side view. It leaves NOTHING to the imagination. Quiet as it’s kept: For 47-years-old, Laverne is giving all the young girls a run for their money.

On Instagram, the Emmy nominee, who has a cameo in the anticipated film, posted a close-up where we can see just how detailed and stunning this dress is. Let’s also talk about her lewk from the neck up. This chignon is perfect and regal, as is her smokey eye and brown-nude lip.

Laverne was also joined by her trans sisters, fan-favorite Angelica Ross (Candy from Pose) and Trace Lysette (Hustlers and Transparent.)

“LOVED seeing a cameo appearance from our sis Laverne. But, the after-party is where we CUT UP and had a much needed night out with the girls!” Angelica wrote on social media.

Hands down, it’s pretty obvious why Laverne won our “Lewk of the Week,” heck, file this in our top ten of the year!

Keep stuntin on us girl.

RELATED NEWS:

Lewk Of The Week: Lupita Nyong’o Slays In White At The National Equal Justice Awards

Lewk Of The Week: Iman Stuns In Vintage Herve Leger At The FGI Night of Stars Gala

Lewk Of The Week: Justine Skye Stuns In Purple For West Indian Day Parade

Lewk Of The Week: Laverne Cox Slaughtered The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Premiere In This Sheer Black Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com