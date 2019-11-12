CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
HomeThe D.L. Hughley Show

Dionne Warwick on Music Today: ‘Nobody is Singing Melodies That I Sang’

Dionne Warwick loves what she does, so much so that she was accepted and loved by people of all races in America at a time where that was unheard of. Because of that she was able to make history by becoming the first Black person to win a Grammy in the pop category. She believes she was so crossover because of “the songs” that she sang and “who was writing them.” For example, Hal David who “wrote not only for your ears but for your heart.”  Warwick feels “fortunate” to have sung everything that she sang and loves every song. When asked about music today, she hasn’t heard anyone that is close to doing what she did. “Nobody is singing melodies that I sang, nobody is singing words that I sang,” she said.

Dionne Warwick on Music Today: ‘Nobody is Singing Melodies That I Sang’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…

LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now…
11.07.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…

These white folks just don’t learn. A California high school teacher who dressed up as Common for Halloween decided he…
11.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close