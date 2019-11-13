WSUA9 reports, The Rockville City Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday morning.

According to reports Lemlem Earley was last seen leaving her house on Anderson Avenue between 7 and 7:30 a.m. She attends Julius West Middle School, but never made it to the school. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Earley is described as a 5-foot-4 girl who weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about the missing girl should contact Lt. Jan Seilhamer at the Rockville City Police Department at 240-314-8900.

There are currently 210 active missing persons reports in Maryland.

PLEASE RT: Rockville police are searching for a teen who went missing this morning on her way to Julius West Middle School. Have any info? Please contact the RCPD at 240-314-8900. More details at the link.https://t.co/VArkGgJI0f pic.twitter.com/sBAlCNqdzo — City of Rockville (@Rockville411) November 13, 2019

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

13-Year-Old Maryland Girl Missing was originally published on blackamericaweb.com