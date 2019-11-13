CLOSE
Colin Kaepernick To Host Private Workout For NFL Teams, Serious Inquiries Only

The free agent quarterback has been preparing for a return to the league for the past three years and doesn't want this to be an NFL PR stunt.

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul R. Giunta / Getty

Colin Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since 2016 with many believing that the free-agent quarterback was blacklisted as a result of his peaceful protests regarding police violence against citizens of color. Now, Kap is set to host a private workout for NFL teams but he’s made it clear that this shouldn’t be treated as some feel-good PR stunt by the league and wants serious inquiries only.

Unsung Cruise

TMZ Sports reports:

We’ve spoken with multiple sources about the workout and were told the NFL contacted Kap’s camp first after multiple teams reached out to the league to express interest in the QB.

We’re told the league gave Colin a hard deadline on whether he was in or out — and Colin responded with a few demands of his own.

First, Colin wanted to make sure the workout would be a “legitimate process” — and not a P.R. stunt.

There is an expectation from Colin’s side that the league will provide a list of team officials who will attend.

We’re also told Colin pushed back on the workout date because he felt Saturday is a tough day for NFL teams since most teams are traveling and prepping for a game on Sunday.

The workout is slated to take place this coming Saturday, this after Kaepernick unsuccessfully tried to move the date back.

Photo: Getty

Colin Kaepernick To Host Private Workout For NFL Teams, Serious Inquiries Only  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

