CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

#BRUHNews: Woman Shares Details Of Having Diarrhea Dumped On Her By Homeless Man

Heidi Van Tassel says a man pulled her out of her parked car and carried out his attack.

World Homeless Day

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

A California woman shared details of a horrific event that took place near the Hollywood Walk of Fame that has left her mentally and emotionally scarred. According to her accounts and public records, a homeless man dumped diarrhea on her after dragging her from her parked car after a night out with friends.

Unsung Cruise

Heidi Van Tassel shared details of her ordeal with NBC Los Angeles, stating that after having a Thai dinner with friends a man ran towards her car, dragged her into the street and began dumping the liquid feces on her.

It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” Van Tassel said to the outlet. “Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month.”

Van Tassel was treated at a nearby hospital and tested for infectious diseases. She’ll need to maintain the treatment every three months. The man who carried out the attack was arrested and has since been released to the public. Van Tassel believes that the man poses a danger to society and even pondered how much worse the attack would have been if the man had been armed with a knife.

This attack adds to a rising number of attacks in Los Angeles enacted by members of its vast homeless population. In 2010, nearly 10,000 reported attacks were recorded by local authorities.

Photo: Getty

#BRUHNews: Woman Shares Details Of Having Diarrhea Dumped On Her By Homeless Man  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…

LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now…
11.07.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…

These white folks just don’t learn. A California high school teacher who dressed up as Common for Halloween decided he…
11.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close