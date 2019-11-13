CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A Very Vegan Thanksgiving

Vegetarian mezze platter with tofu and broccoli skewer with peanut sauce, couscous, pita bread, fava bean dip, falafel, and eggplant curry

Source: Simon McGill / Getty

Forget what you may have heard — a Vegan Thanksgiving can be just as lit and fulfilling as a traditional one. And judging by the recent recall on raw turkeys over the last few years, an animal free Thanksgiving meal may be the best option for all of us this holiday season.

Unsung Cruise

According to CNN:

“Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products after the USDA found that a sample of the products tested positive for a salmonella reading matching the outbreak strain. The samples were from a Sept. 11, 2018 production, and, according to the USDA, the rest of the products shipped nationwide.”

Last year, at least one person in California  passed away and 164 others across 35 states have been affected or hospitalized by the outbreak. But you can save yourself from the threat of Salmonella poisoning by choosing to have an animal free Thanksgiving this year.

 

Hit the flip to check these awesome Vegan meal ideas for the conscious eaters and meat-dissers of the family. 

Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A Very Vegan Thanksgiving  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…

LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now…
11.07.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…

These white folks just don’t learn. A California high school teacher who dressed up as Common for Halloween decided he…
11.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close