El Chapo's Wife Set To Appear On VH1's 'Cartel Crew' Reality Show

Source: JOHANNES EISELE / Getty

It looks like the infamy wasn’t enough for the wife of the world’s most powerful criminal wasn’t enough. El Chapo’s wife is taking her talents to VH1.

Deadline is reporting that Emma Coronel Aispuro, the better half of the convicted drug kingpin, is joining the cast of Cartel Crew. The show, which is in its’ second season, follows the lives of families born into the South American narcotics business as they try to leave their ties to the game in the past. For the most part the storylines focus on each member trying to live a civilian life while attempting to monopolize on their legacy. Michael Blanco, son of the “Cocaine Godmother” Griselda Blanco, is the star of the series.

According to the network Aispuro “opens up about her life after El Chapo and her upcoming business venture” which is most likely the clothing brand launched in his likeness. You can watch a teaser with her introduction to Cartel Crew below.

The new season of Cartel Crew starts November 18.

Photo: Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

El Chapo’s Wife Set To Appear On VH1’s ‘Cartel Crew’ Reality Show  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

