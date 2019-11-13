New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation X Spotify’s Offline Playlist Brings Together City’s Rich Musical Mix

To use a trite, if regionally accurate, metaphor, New Orleans and its music scene is virtually a gumbo of styles that helped transform it into one of America’s greatest cultural hubs. Back in September, the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation (NOTMC) worked with Spotify to release an innovative playlist that has been transformed into a live album featuring a number of The Big Easy’s top musical acts.

The Offline Playlist was first introduced earlier this year and featured musicians from the worlds of jazz, hip hop, funk, blues, and zydeco. The “Side A” version of the playlist features tracks from the likes of Curren$y and his Jet Life collective, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Irma Thomas and more.

Spotify and the NOTMC curated a live concert this past July featuring many of the playlist acts and invited Spotify users at random based on their listening habits to hear the artists perform their original works with the backing of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The moment was captured on film by rock and roll photographer Danny Clinch with assistance from NOTMC’s Justen Williams.

The full-length documentary film for The Offline Playlist will be released early next year and a trailer can be viewed below. For now, we invite readers to check out the NOTMC X Spotify live album for The Offline Playlist, featuring Curren$y, Mannie Fresh, Boyfriend, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and others over some stellar live instrumentation below.

