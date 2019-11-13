Urban One Honors Celebrates 40 Years Of Radio One On Dec. 5

Urban One, founded by businesswoman, entrepreneur, and company chairperson Cathy Hughes, has emerged as the largest Black-owned and operated media company in the United States. Founded in 1980, the company will be celebrating the 40th year of existence by way of the Urban One Honors celebration taking place early next month.

The Urban One Honors will take place on December 5 at the MGM Grand National Harbor location at Oxon Hill in Prince George’s County, Md., just outside of the Nation’s Capital. The live event will be recorded and later telecast on TV One on January 20, 2020, on the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday.

Urban One Honors is presented in conjunction with TV One and Radio One’s Washington, D.C. nexus of radio stations that include Majic 102.3 and 92.7; WKYS 93.9, Praise 104.1, WOL 1450, Spirit 1340, and The Team 980 and 95.9.

For this year’s Urban One Honors, some of the honorees have been announced. Missy Elliott will receive the Music Innovation honor, Jamie Foxx will be named the Entertainment Icon for this year, and Ryan Jamaal Swain will be granted the Represent Pride Honor.

Performers include hometown hero Wale, R&B songstress Brandy, R&B vocalists Ne-Yo and Eric Benét, Gospel star Charles Jenkins, and rising entertainer, Jac Ross.

The Urban One Honors kicks off on Thursday, December 5 at the MGM Grand National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Learn more about Urban One Honors, including purchasing tickets, by following this link.

