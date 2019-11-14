CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Chikesia Clemons Files Lawsuit Against Waffle House After Unnecessary Viral Arrest

Black woman was thrust into the national spotlight after the video of her arrest at an Alabama Waffle House went viral.

Northern Gulf Coast Braces For Tropical Storm Gordon

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Waffle House is facing a lawsuit after a woman who was violently arrested at a location has decided to file a discrimination lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Chikesia Clemons has filed a lawsuit against Waffle House after the video of her violent arrest at an Alabama location went viral. In the suit, Clemons claims within 2 minutes of walking in, the manager told a Waffle House employee to call 911 and tell the dispatcher the group was intoxicated and refusing to leave. Clemons claims the 911 operator asked if the customers were male or female, but the employee responded, “They’re black.”

Unsung Cruise

Clemons goes on to state in court documents that the volatile arrest was a result of a racist waitress who called the authorities reporting that Clemons and her friends were drunk and disorderly, when Clemons was calling out the waitress for attempting to charge the group of women for cutlery. Clemons maintains that the issue wasn’t escalated until she called out the waitress, pointing out that white patrons weren’t being charged and that’s when Clemons states a second white waitress approached the table telling the ladies that they “needed to learn [their] place.”

The result was the 2018 viral video that showed 2 cops showing up, with one manhandling Clemons by grabbing her and throwing her to the ground, as on of the other officers told her, “I’m about to break your arm,” as they attempted to put cuffs on her.https://youtu.be/a3eI5F-AUVw

In her lawsuit, Clemons claims the only reason the officers roughed her up was because Waffle House employees falsely reported her and her friends as being intoxicated and wants Waffle House to cough up the cash, but more importantly stop the alleged discrimination towards patrons of color.Waffle House responded to the claim via a statement saying that although they have yet to review the lawsuit, they are sorry that the incident took place.

”We regret this incident happened at all. As anyone who has dined with us knows, we have a very diverse customer base and workforce. We have had a culture of inclusion since we opened our doors in 1955, and are very proud of the fact that our restaurants have been open to all.”

Chikesia Clemons Files Lawsuit Against Waffle House After Unnecessary Viral Arrest  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close