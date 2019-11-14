CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

On Sight: Robyn Crawford Says She & Whitney Houston Were Ready To Fade Wendy Williams

Who knew Whitney Houston was about to live the dream that many celebrities had about Wendy in the 90's?

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 11, 2019

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Last week, Robyn Crawford dropped a bombshell when she revealed that she and the late-great Whitney Houston (R.I.P), were in an intimate relationship before all the glamour and fame. According to Crawford, she was Whitney’s ride or die for real, for real.

Unsung Cruise

During an interview with Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show, Crawford reminded Williams of the time the shock jock was out there talking sideways about Houston on the radio though she admitted “I never met Whitney.” Still Houston and Crawford felt Williams was “talking like you lived with us” and after hearing what Wendy had to say, Crawford and Houston began to plot on how to give Williams the proper comeuppance.

“We didn’t know what you looked like and our plan was to go down to Hudson street and squat like khat leaf, waiting for you.”

Ride or die for real, y’all.

It’s kinda hard to imagine Whitney Houston out there creeping on the ops like that in the streets of New York, but the 80’s and 90’s were next level real compared to today so it wouldn’t have surprised many people at the time. Props to Crawford for holding her boo down like that too.

We can’t even begin to imagine what other mind blowing facts Crawford has in store in her new book, A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston, but if it’s anything like these recent revelations, prepare for a weekend’s worth of mental recovery cause wow.

Y’all copping Robyn Crawford’s book? Let us know in the comments below.

On Sight: Robyn Crawford Says She & Whitney Houston Were Ready To Fade Wendy Williams  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close