CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Spike Lee To Direct ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Adaptation ‘Prince Of Cats’

Spike Lee's next joint sounds like it's gonna be lit...

2019 Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

From Spike Lee to Spike Shakespeare? Well, not necessarily but the iconic director from Kings County is planning on bringing the Hip-Hop version of Romeo & Juliet to the big screen or maybe a streaming service.

Unsung Cruise

These days you never know.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the Oscar Award-winning director has closed a deal with Legendary Pictures to direct Prince of Cats. The film is said to be set in the 80’s and will revolve around Juliet’s thugged out cousin, Tybalt and his fam the Capulet brothers, who navigate Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn, where underground sword dueling — including katanas — with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world. That world includes hip-hop essentials such as DJing, emceeing, breakdancing and graffiti.

This sounds all kinds of amazing, but we’re wondering if it’ll be similar to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Romeo + Juliet which was set in the modern world of the 90’s while utilizing the same speech and dialogue of the 1500’s. It was weird but, nah, it was weird. We get it though.

Lee is working with the writer of the original graphic novel, Ron Wimberly to rewrite the script while Janet and Kate Zucker will oversee production of the film.

Unfortunately for everyone, fan favorite actor Lakeith Stanfield dropped out from the starring role in the film but with Lee attached to the film we have no doubt there won’t be a shortage of actors clamoring for the role of Tybalt. Wouldn’t be surprised if Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluyya steps in and continues his ascendance to Hollywood superstardom.

No word on when Prince of Cats will be dropping but it sounds like a hit already.

Spike Lee To Direct ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Adaptation ‘Prince Of Cats’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close