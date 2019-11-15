Lewk Of The Week: Jodie Turner-Smith Is A Goddess In Gucci At ‘Queen & Slim’ Premiere

Hollywood It-Girl Jodie Turner-Smith continues to kill every red carpet she graces her presence on, and last night’s premiere of Queen & Slim at the AFI Film Festival was no different.

The model turned actress absolutely wowed us in this lilac flowing Gucci gown.

Rocking a patent leather black chocker and the most perfect finger waves we have ever seen, it was also the first time that she and her bae Joshua Jackson made their relationship public. You go Pacey!

Clearly, we aren’t the only fans of Jodie. From the looks of it, here Zendaya is giving her all the love!

Here she is with her Queen & Slim co-star and Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya, who is looking incredibly sexy in this Dior suit.

As we previously reported, the film, written by Emmy winner Lena Waithe and helmed by “Lemonade” director Melina Matsoukas, centers on an Ohio couple who, on their first date, get pulled over by a white cop and end up shooting and killing him in self-defense. Soon after, the two are put on America’s Most Wanted list, go on the run, yet find allies that empathize and understand the all too common plight of police brutality and racism.

Take a look:

The film will open nationwide on November 27.

