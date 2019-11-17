CLOSE
Charm City
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Says Double Mastectomy Was A ‘Success’

Congressman Elijah Cummings' widow, who has a family history of breast cancer, had the procedure done as a preventative measure.

Three who eulogized Rep. Elijah Cummings at funeral now running against each other for his seat

Source: Baltimore Sun

One day after her double mastectomy, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is saying that her surgery was a success.

According to the Baltimore Sun, “Cummings is currently recovering after a successful double mastectomy at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Friday and will be back on the campaign trail soon,” says her campaign.

“We are lucky to have a world-class institution like Johns Hopkins here in Baltimore and we are grateful to Dr. Mehrad Habibi, Dr. Gedge Rosson, and the rest of the wonderful Hopkins team that expertly performed Maya’s surgery,” her campaign manager Tucker Cavanagh told the newspaper.

Adding, “Most importantly, we are so glad that Maya is healthy and recovering, and she’s looking forward to getting back on the campaign trail in a few weeks.”

As we previously reported, last Tuesday while announcing that the 48-year-old will be running for the seat of Congressman Elijah Cummings, her husband who died last month.

Rockeymoore Cummings, who has a history of breast cancer, underwent the surgery for preventative measures and it was “scheduled months before she ever considered a run for Congress and while her late husband was still alive,” WJZ News reported.

During an event at her Baltimore home last week, Rockeymoore Cummings opened up about her surgery when talking about the importance for Americans to have access to affordable health care.

“Weeks, actually months, before running for Congress was ever a thought, I was already traumatized because in 2015 my mother died of Stage 4 breast cancer. And last year my sister was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer,” Rockeymoore-Cummings told supporters in her home on Tuesday. That and she “decided to have a double mastectomy.”

We’re glad to hear that she is on the mend and ready to enter the world of politics like her great late husband.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Says Double Mastectomy Was A ‘Success’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

