CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before Hubby’s Gala Event

The mother of three was nothing but money in this David Koma shimmering nude sequin gown and stacked Judith Leiber clutch.

Beyonce’s Instagram page truly is a master class in how to floss every last curve, lewk and pose for the world to see. And this weekend was no different.

On Friday night, the 38-year-old singer was utterly flawless in a David Koma shimmering nude sequin gown she wore the night before her hubby’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala in Hollywood, Florida.

The Lion King singer was a dream finishing her look off with her signature honey blonde loose waves and strappy heels.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Because she is so kind, she shared it all with us on the ‘Gram:

View this post on Instagram

Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Unsung Cruise

 

Give us all the angles, Bey!

 

View this post on Instagram

Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Also, you have to peep her billion-dollar Judith Leiber embellished clutch ($5,695) she rocked. Amazing!

We also cannot forget about Mama Tina. She was serving as well:

 

According to Billboard, all of the proceeds of JAY-Z’s Gala that took place at the Hardrock Casino will go towards benefiting the Shawn Carter Foundation’s scholarship fund, college prep workshops, goodwill programming and study abroad opportunities.

“Equipping our youth with the tools to succeed will always be a priority for me and my family,” JAY-Z told Billboard in October.

Adding, “I’m looking forward to continuing that mission at this year’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we’ll celebrate our scholars and continue to support young people in a meaningful way.”

We hope they raised tons of money!

Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before Hubby’s Gala Event  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
New Jersey Mom ‘Heartbroken’ After 6-Month-Old Daughter Leaves…

A New Jersey mother has been left “heartbroken” after every parents worst nightmare became her reality. Anari Ormond, 23, arrived…
11.18.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close