Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Charlies Angels’ Remake

This week’s movie is “a real turkey,” it’s a “bad remake movie.” It’s called “Charlies Angels” starring “the girl from twilight. The movie was so bad Oleebo felt like he was watching a bootleg of a movie that has already been bootlegged. He doesn’t know why they remade the movie because, “remakes never work.”

