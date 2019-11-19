If Black folks decided to pack up and leave America, there are some things (and people) we’re taking with us. We’re taking, Shonda Rhimes, even if she doesn’t want to go. We’re taking all of the diamonds and gold, all of the cotton and the White House. We’ll also make a few trades…we’ll leave Ben Carson and take Tommy from Power.

D.L.’s Top 10 Things Black People Will Take If We Leave America was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted November 19, 2019

