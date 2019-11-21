CLOSE
Wyoming Officials Tell Kanye West To Stop Construction On Ranch

Mountain Yeezy has a lot of paperwork to deal with.

Kanye West

Source: Splash / Splash News

Kanye West‘s contractors must have whiplash. Wyoming officials have reportedly ordered Yeezy to stop any construction on one of his Wyoming ranches.

According to TMZ, Park County Wyoming Planner Joy Hill says the County is ordering Yeezy to stop any construction because he broke ground without obtaining a proper permit. He may own the land, but you must get permission from the county before you can proceed with any major construction, whether you have acres like the rapper or own a small home or condo.

Unsung Cruise

West has submitted documents that include plans to build a 70,684-square-foot amphitheater on his Monster Lake Ranch in Cody, Wyoming, where construction crew were spotted clearing out land. Officials reportedly visited the site after he submitted his application for a building permit, but told the crew to cease work after return visits showed that they had not stopped work as ordered.

But here’s the kicker, when first reported, the site was to be an amphitheater and meditation space. But Yeezy has reportedly changed plans and tells officials the construction will be for residential use. If that’s truly the case, he will have to submit an all-new building permit application.

Monster Lake Ranch was his first Wyoming property. He recently dropped another $14M on another Cody, WY parcel of land called Bighorn Mountain Ranch.

 

Wyoming Officials Tell Kanye West To Stop Construction On Ranch  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

