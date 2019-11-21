CLOSE
Woman’s Body Found Along I-95 in Laurel

US Dep't Of Transportation Reports That 61,000 Bridges Structurally Deficient

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found along I-95 in Prince George’s County Thursday morning.

A driver reported seeing the body on the shoulder of the northbound interstate near Route 198 in the Laurel area around 7:30 a.m.

Officials are working to find out what led to the woman’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-345-2101.

Source: CBS Baltimore

