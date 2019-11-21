CLOSE
Charm City
Maryland Mayor Reveals Plan To Address Town’s Power Outages

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

The mayor of a Maryland town that frequently loses power has revealed a plan to address the issue.

The Carroll County Times reports Mayor Neal Roop issued a statement Wednesday from Potomac Edison First Energy Company representative David Kline, who says the power outages are clearly due to animals.

Maryland Mayor Reveals Plan To Address Town’s Power Outages  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

