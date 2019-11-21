CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Young Entrepreneur Shot And Killed In New Orleans

Devin Espadron, a 22-year-old entrepreneur who started a beverage company while still a teen was shot and killed Tuesday night near Audubon Park in New Orleans, WWLTV Reports.

Unsung Cruise

NOPD said Espadron was found on the sidewalk and had been shot several times.

“He started his beverage company at age 16, Element Beverage Company. He was taken away by his family and friends by a senseless murder last night,” Keishia Deverney, Espadron’s mother told the station. “I’m just at a loss. My child, he was a good kid, he was loved by so many people and he’s going to be missed. I just want to have justice.”

Espadron and friend Danion Green founded Element Beverage Company in 2015, before they even graduated High School.

The beverage was a combination of Espadron’s grandmother’s lemonade recipe and a red pineapple drink that was a favorite in the Green household.

The Element Beverage Company web site said that Devin started selling fresh juice to a restaurant in the French Quarter and later it began being bottled in Louisiana and carried in a handful of stores. The pair caught the eye of Gambit Weekly, which annually features a look at more than three dozen young movers and shakers in its ’40 under 40’ spread.

“This is senseless,” said his mother. “All the senseless murders in New Orleans. It has to stop.”

Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home

Continue reading Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home

Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Young Entrepreneur Shot And Killed In New Orleans  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Indiana University Is Supporting ‘Racist And Sexist Professor’…

Essentially, one would assume that in addition to educating its’ students, institutions would take immense take pride in protecting those…
11.22.19
Neyo Talks Urban One Honors, New Christmas Album,…

No stranger to the charts song writer and R&B singer called into the Quick Silva show! Neyo talked about his…
11.22.19
Get That Autumn Glow! 5 Fall Bronzers Makeup…

Fall is quickly approaching, which means #HotGirlSummer is coming to an end. And while those of us with weak knees…
11.22.19
Samuel L. Jackson Film In Limbo After Sexual…

A premiere for Samuel L. Jackson's 'The Banker' was canceled. The movie is based on Bernard Garrett.
11.22.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…

In October, Paragon Charter Academy refused Marian Scott a school picture for rocking an "extreme hairstyle." Now, she and her…
11.20.19
Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To…

Chick-Fil-A has enjoyed prominence in the fast-food game for its chicken sandwiches and cheery customer service but what has dogged…
11.20.19
Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be…

Jay-Z is reportedly disappointed in Colin Kaepernick.
11.19.19
New Jersey Mom ‘Heartbroken’ After 6-Month-Old Daughter Leaves…

A New Jersey mother has been left “heartbroken” after every parents worst nightmare became her reality. Anari Ormond, 23, arrived…
11.18.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close